AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $28.09 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

