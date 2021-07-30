Audacy (AUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $505.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. Audacy has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

AUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

