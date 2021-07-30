Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.60 ($87.76).

Several brokerages have commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday.

ETR NDA traded up €1.24 ($1.46) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €86.92 ($102.26). The company had a trading volume of 81,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52 week high of €87.14 ($102.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is €80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

