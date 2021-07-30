Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avalon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalon during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avalon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avalon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. 15,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

