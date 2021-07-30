Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Up 0.4%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $65.13. 41,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 90,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.