Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 219.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

