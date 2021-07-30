AVAX Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVXT) Short Interest Update

AVAX Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVXT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AVAX Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. AVAX Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get AVAX Technologies alerts:

AVAX Technologies Company Profile

AVAX Technologies, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, develops autologous cell vaccine technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates that have completed phase II clinical trials include M-VAX for the treatment of melanoma and O-VAX for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AVAX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVAX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.