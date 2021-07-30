Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,994. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.