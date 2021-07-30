Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $209.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $111.80 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

