Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

