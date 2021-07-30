Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

