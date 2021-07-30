Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 89.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRHC opened at $6.40 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

