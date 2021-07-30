Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $124,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $7,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

