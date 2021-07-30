Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $480,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 2,623.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

In other Research Solutions news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $81,808.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 337,717 shares of company stock worth $967,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSSS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

