Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 66,767 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $7,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 233,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 707,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

