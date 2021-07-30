Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.09. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

