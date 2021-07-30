Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

AX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

