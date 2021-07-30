B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $64.46 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

