B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

