B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $548.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $554.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

