B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,289 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE opened at $190.62 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.20. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

