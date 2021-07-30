B. Riley Increases First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $33.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.43% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $3,475,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 179.1% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

