Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Acquires £13,250 in Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Shares of LON BAB traded down GBX 48.80 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 255.90 ($3.34). 12,296,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,455. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.05.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.