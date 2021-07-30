Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

AZN opened at $57.64 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.