Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $89,061,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $399.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $405.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.51.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.