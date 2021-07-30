Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 24,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,839. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

