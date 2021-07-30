Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €2.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.47 ($4.08).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.