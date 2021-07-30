BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

BancorpSouth Bank has raised its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BancorpSouth Bank has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

