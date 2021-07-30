Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 57.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,470,586. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $326.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

