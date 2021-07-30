Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 54,925 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.