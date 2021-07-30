Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after buying an additional 3,513,480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23,254.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,907,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,287,000 after buying an additional 1,899,156 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,465.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 819,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,046,000 after buying an additional 787,229 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.