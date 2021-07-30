Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $527,000 Stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 983,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

