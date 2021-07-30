Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

