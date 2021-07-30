Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 31,686 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

