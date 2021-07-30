Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,452 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LG Display were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

LPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

