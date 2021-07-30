Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,273 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Iteris worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 318,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $257.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

ITI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

