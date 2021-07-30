Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,120 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBT stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $235.89 million, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

