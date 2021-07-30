Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%.

Bank7 stock remained flat at $$19.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,936. The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Get Bank7 alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.