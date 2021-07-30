Bankinter’s (BKNIY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Bankinter to a buy rating and set a $5.06 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

BKNIY opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

