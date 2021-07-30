Barclays Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $142.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64. Apple has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

