Barclays (LON:BARC) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 174.74 ($2.28) on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.16. The company has a market capitalization of £29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

