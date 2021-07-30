Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 300 by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 176.22 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.16.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

