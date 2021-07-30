Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have 220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of 210.00.

BCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.75.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Barclays by 29.0% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 281,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 63,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $146,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 104.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 171,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 87,615 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.