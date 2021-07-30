Barclays PLC Acquires New Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

DMAC stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

DMAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

