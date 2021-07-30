Barclays PLC Buys New Shares in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 17.16%.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

