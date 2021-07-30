Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 4,260 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.96 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.