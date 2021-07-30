Barclays Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,546.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

