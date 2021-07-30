Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $78.76.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.