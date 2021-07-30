Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSV. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

