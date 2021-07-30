Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.73 ($92.63).

BAS stock opened at €66.76 ($78.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.87. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

